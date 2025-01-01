Karaban leads No. 11 UConn against DePaul after 21-point game

UConn Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-2 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UConn Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-2 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -12; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UConn plays DePaul after Alex Karaban scored 21 points in UConn’s 78-74 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-1 at home. DePaul is third in the Big East in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. David Skogman leads the Blue Demons with 6.5 boards.

The Huskies are 2-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is fifth in the Big East giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

DePaul averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Enright is averaging 7.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Blue Demons.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

