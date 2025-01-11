Karaban and the No. 9 UConn Huskies take on conference foe Georgetown

UConn Huskies (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-3, 3-1 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-3, 3-1 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces No. 9 UConn in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Hoyas are 10-1 on their home court. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 2.4.

The Huskies are 4-1 in Big East play. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Georgetown makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UConn scores 19.1 more points per game (82.8) than Georgetown gives up (63.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

Hassan Diarra is averaging 9.1 points and 6.7 assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

