Kansas visits Colorado following Formann’s 22-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces Kansas after Frida Formann scored 22 points in Colorado’s 81-62 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-1 in home games. Colorado ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 18.0 assists per game led by Kindyll Wetta averaging 6.0.

The Jayhawks have gone 1-3 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Colorado scores 71.9 points, 8.2 more per game than the 63.7 Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 5.4 more points per game (68.5) than Colorado allows (63.1).

The Buffaloes and Jayhawks face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Formann is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

S’Mya Nichols is shooting 45.9% and averaging 22.0 points for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.