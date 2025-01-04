Kansas State visits TCU after Hawkins’ 20-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (7-5, 0-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (7-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on TCU after Coleman Hawkins scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 70-67 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-0 at home. TCU scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

TCU averages 73.2 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 70.7 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than TCU allows (66.0).

The Horned Frogs and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 11.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs.

Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.