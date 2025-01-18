Kansas State takes on No. 9 Kansas on 4-game losing streak

Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 1-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 1-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -14.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State enters the matchup with No. 9 Kansas as losers of four in a row.

The Jayhawks are 8-1 on their home court. Kansas is 11-4 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in conference matchups. Kansas State averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Kansas’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State scores 10.4 more points per game (73.2) than Kansas allows (62.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Jayhawks.

David N’Guessan is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.