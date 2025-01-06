Kansas State plays Oklahoma State, looks to break road skid

Kansas State Wildcats (7-6, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-6, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Wildcats play Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are 5-1 in home games. Oklahoma State averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by David N’Guessan averaging 10.2.

Oklahoma State averages 74.2 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 70.1 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 45.7% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

N’Guessan is scoring 13.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

