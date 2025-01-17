Kansas State faces No. 9 Kansas on 4-game road skid

Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 1-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 1-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State will look to break its four-game road losing streak when the Wildcats visit No. 9 Kansas.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-1 at home. Kansas is third in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 1-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Kansas makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Kansas State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Kansas allows.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 9.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

