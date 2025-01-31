Kansas State faces No. 3 Iowa State on 6-game road skid

Kansas State Wildcats (9-11, 3-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-3, 8-2 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (9-11, 3-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-3, 8-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State will look to stop its six-game road skid when the Wildcats take on No. 3 Iowa State.

The Cyclones have gone 11-0 in home games. Iowa State leads the Big 12 averaging 84.2 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Wildcats have gone 3-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 16.4 assists per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 4.5.

Iowa State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Iowa State allows.

The Cyclones and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brendan Hausen is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12 points. Hawkins is averaging 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

