Kansas hosts Brown and Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-9, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-9, 2-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits Kansas after Jalyn Brown scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 78-59 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Jayhawks are 7-2 on their home court. Kansas scores 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Kansas scores 68.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 73.4 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 7.7 more points per game (72.6) than Kansas allows to opponents (64.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 21.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Jayhawks.

Brown is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.