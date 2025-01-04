Kansas faces Oklahoma State following Nichols’ 22-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (10-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas faces Oklahoma State after S’Mya Nichols scored 22 points in Kansas’ 78-64 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cowgirls are 10-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 55.1 points while holding opponents to 32.7% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 0-2 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Kansas allows. Kansas averages 12.5 more points per game (67.6) than Oklahoma State gives up to opponents (55.1).

The Cowgirls and Jayhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cowgirls.

Nichols is averaging 21.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

