Kansas City defeats Oral Roberts 90-67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown’s 16 points helped Kansas City defeat Oral Roberts 90-67 on Saturday night.

Brown also added 11 rebounds for the Kangaroos (10-7, 2-0 Summit League). Jayson Petty, Davontae Hall and Babacar Diallo each added 14 points. The Kangaroos prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Jackson Skipper finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-10, 0-1). Oral Roberts also got 14 points and two blocks from JoJo Moore. Issac McBride also had 13 points.

