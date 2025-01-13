Live Radio
Kameron Hobbs scores 23 to lead Morgan State over Norfolk State 78-74

The Associated Press

January 13, 2025, 10:15 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kameron Hobbs had 23 points in Morgan State’s 78-74 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.

Hobbs also had eight rebounds for the Bears (8-12, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Daniel Akitoby added 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Ahmarie Simpkins also scored 15.

Terrance Jones led the way for the Spartans (12-8, 3-1) with 20 points. Sin’Cere McMahon had 13 points and Brian Moore Jr. contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

