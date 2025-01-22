Kam Woods hits game-winner, scores 17 as Robert Morris tops Youngstown State 72-70

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kam Woods hit a go-ahead jumper with two seconds left and scored 17 to rally Robert…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kam Woods hit a go-ahead jumper with two seconds left and scored 17 to rally Robert Morris to a 72-70 victory over Youngstown State on Wednesday night.

Woods added seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for the Colonials (14-7, 6-4 Horizon League). Amarion Dickerson scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the floor and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line. He added seven rebounds and four steals. Alvaro Folgueiras had 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

The Penguins (12-9, 7-4) were led by Juwan Maxey with 22 points. Ty Harper had 15 points and Gabe Dynes recorded eight points and six blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.