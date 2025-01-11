Kam Craft scores 23 as Miami (OH) breezes to 91-71 victory over Western Michigan

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft had 23 points to lead Miami (OH) to a 91-71 romp over Western Michigan…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kam Craft had 23 points to lead Miami (OH) to a 91-71 romp over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Craft went 9 of 13 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the RedHawks (11-4, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Peter Suder scored 16 points and added five assists. Brant Byers shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Broncos (3-12, 0-3), who have lost eight in a row, were led by Markhi Strickland with 14 points. Chansey Willis Jr. added 12 points and four assists. Javaughn Hannah also scored 12.

Miami (OH) took the lead with 19:50 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Craft led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 54-23 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

