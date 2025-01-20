Kaluma, Texas Longhorns square off against the Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (12-6, 1-4 SEC) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mark…

Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (12-6, 1-4 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Mitchell and Missouri visit Arthur Kaluma and Texas on Tuesday.

The Longhorns have gone 8-3 at home. Texas is ninth in the SEC scoring 80.4 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Tigers are 4-1 in conference games. Missouri averages 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Texas makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Missouri averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Longhorns.

Mitchell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.