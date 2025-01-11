Kaluma leads Texas against No. 1 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts No. 1 Tennessee after Arthur Kaluma scored 34 points in Texas’ 87-82 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Longhorns have gone 8-2 in home games. Texas is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Volunteers are 1-1 in conference matchups. Tennessee has a 13-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas allows.

The Longhorns and Volunteers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Longhorns.

Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

