Kalkbrenner leads Creighton against Xavier after 23-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (13-8, 5-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-6, 7-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Xavier after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points in Creighton’s 79-54 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays are 10-1 on their home court. Creighton has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers are 5-5 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 5.8.

Creighton averages 75.5 points, 6.1 more per game than the 69.4 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Creighton gives up.

The Bluejays and Musketeers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Conwell is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 16.1 points. Freemantle is shooting 42.7% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

