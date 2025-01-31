Kaleb Smith, Nate Pickens rally UC Riverside to 60-58 victory over UC Davis

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Smith scored 14 points and Nate Pickens hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds left…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Smith scored 14 points and Nate Pickens hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds left to rally UC Riverside to a 60-58 victory over UC Davis on Thursday night.

Smith went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Highlanders (14-8, 7-3 Big West Conference). Rikus Schulte scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Aggies (12-9, 6-4) were led by Ty Johnson with 20 points and eight rebounds. Connor Sevilla added 15 points and Carl Daughtery Jr. scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

