Kaiser leads New Mexico State against Louisiana Tech after 29-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (8-6, 1-0 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (8-4, 1-0 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Louisiana Tech after Molly Kaiser scored 29 points in New Mexico State’s 79-61 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Lady Techsters are 7-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is fifth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Aggies are 1-0 in conference games. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 12.4 assists per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 2.8.

Louisiana Tech scores 67.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 65.5 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

The Lady Techsters and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is averaging 9.7 points for the Lady Techsters.

Kaiser is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20.9 points and 1.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 24.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

