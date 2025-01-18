Kaiser and New Mexico State host Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (11-5, 4-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-7, 3-1 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Liberty Lady Flames (11-5, 4-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-7, 3-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Liberty after Molly Kaiser scored 28 points in New Mexico State’s 74-50 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Aggies have gone 6-1 at home. New Mexico State averages 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Flames are 4-1 against CUSA opponents. Liberty scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

New Mexico State averages 65.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 63.4 Liberty allows. Liberty averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game New Mexico State allows.

The Aggies and Flames meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser is scoring 21.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aggies.

Bella Smuda is averaging 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

