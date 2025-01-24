Julian Reese and Derik Queen dominate as Maryland crushes No. 17 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Julian Reese had 27 points and 17 rebounds and Derik Queen scored 25 points to lead…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Julian Reese had 27 points and 17 rebounds and Derik Queen scored 25 points to lead Maryland to a 91-70 victory over No. 17 Illinois on Thursday night.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 15 points and Selton Miguel 14 for the Terrapins (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who won for the fourth time in five games, with the lone loss a buzzer-beater by Northwestern.

Illinois (13-6, 5-4) lost for the third time in four games and fell in back-to-back games for the first time in two seasons.

Kasparas Jakucionis had 21 points and seven assists and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 15 points for Illinois (13-6, 5-4), which lost for the third time in four games and dropped consecutive games for the first time in two seasons. Kylan Boswell had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Illinois committed 16 turnovers that led to 27 Maryland points.

NO. 24 MEMPHIS 61, WICHITA STATE 53

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 22 points and Tyrese Hunter added 16 as No. 24 Memphis used a late rally to beat Wichita State.

Memphis (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) broke open the tight game by scoring 12 straight points in the final five minutes. There were 10 lead changes and three ties in the contest.

Harlond Beverly led the Shockers (11-8, 1-5) with 18 points. Corey Washington scored 11 points and Quincy Ballard added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State. which has lost five of six.

The first half was filled with turnovers and poor shooting. Memphis’ sloppy play led to 14 miscues before the break. Neither team shot better than 40%, and together they shot 5 for 20 from 3-point range.

The Shockers led 27-23 at the break.

