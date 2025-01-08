JuJu Watkins scores 21 as No. 4 USC tops No. 8 Maryland 79-74, handing the Terps their first loss

JuJu Watkins scored 21 points before fouling out in the final minute, and No. 4 Southern California held on to hand No. 8 Maryland its first loss, 79-74 on Wednesday night.

USC Maryland Basketball Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) takes a shot over Maryland guard Saylor Poffenbarger (6) and Maryland forward Christina Dalce (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Shyanne Sellers scored 26 points for Maryland, but the Terrapins (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) came up empty down the stretch after leading by seven in the fourth quarter.

A three-point play by Kiki Iriafen gave USC a 75-72 lead with 1:28 to play. Then Rayah Marshall blocked a jumper by Sellers.

Watkins fouled out on an offensive foul with 31 seconds left, but Maryland’s Saylor Poffenbarger missed from 3-point range, and Avery Howell pushed the Trojans’ lead to five with a couple free throws.

With USC (15-1, 5-0) having just joined the Big Ten, this was the first meeting between these teams since 1995.

Iriafen finished with 21 points. Christina Dalce had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland. Kaylene Smikle scored 16 for the Terps but shot 6 of 21.

Takeaways

USC: It wasn’t the best night for Watkins, who shot 7 for 19 from the field and had eight turnovers, but the Trojans showed they could clamp down defensively and got enough scoring from Iriafen and others.

Maryland: Sellers was in attack mode for much of the night, but the Terps shot just 36.5% from the field and couldn’t score toward the end when they needed to.

Key moment

Maryland led 68-61 before Kennedy Smith reeled off seven straight points for USC, tying it with a 3.

Key stat

Maryland went 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

Up next

Maryland plays at Wisconsin on Saturday. USC returns home to face Penn State on Sunday.

___

