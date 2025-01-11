Judd leads Missouri against Florida after 22-point game

Florida Gators (10-7, 1-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-7, 0-3 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Florida Gators (10-7, 1-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-7, 0-3 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays Florida after Ashton Judd scored 22 points in Missouri’s 74-72 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 at home. Missouri scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Gators have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Missouri’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida gives up. Florida averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Missouri allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers.

Liv McGill is averaging 15.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Gators.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

