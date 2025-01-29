JT Toppin has 18 points and 14 rebounds in No. 22 Texas Tech’s 71-57 win over TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Chance McMillian scored 16 points and No. 22…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Chance McMillian scored 16 points and No. 22 Texas Tech beat TCU 71-57 on Wednesday night in its first game as a ranked team this season.

Elijah Hawkins added 13 points to help the Red Raiders (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) win their fifth consecutive game in what is their best start in conference since 2004-05, when Bob Knight was the coach.

Noah Reynolds scored 14 points before fouling out for the Horned Frogs (10-10, 3-6). They have lost three in a row since beating then-No. 25 Baylor on the road.

Texas Tech led most of the way despite starter Darrion Williams missing the game with a lower-body injury.

Takeaways

TCU: Vasean Allette, a sophomore averaging nearly 12 points per game, went to the locker room in the second half with an apparent injury.

Toppin made a layup 26 seconds after Brendan Wenzel put TCU ahead 39-38 with a 3-pointer early in the second half. The Red Raiders didn’t trail again and took their first double-digit lead with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

Key moment

Texas Tech went more than six minutes without a field goal late in the second half, but the drought ended on a 3-pointer from Christian Anderson. He hit the shot moments after McMillian blocked Trazarien White’s layup attempt, which would have pulled the Horned Frogs within five with two minutes to go.

Key stat

The Red Raiders were below average from the 3-point line at 32%, but five of their seven players made a shot from deep. Four of them had at least two.

Up next

TCU plays three of its next five games at home, starting Sunday against Colorado. Texas Tech visits No. 6 Houston on Saturday.

