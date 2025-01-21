Joyner and the East Carolina Pirates host conference foe Temple

Temple Owls (11-6, 5-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-8, 2-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (11-6, 5-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-8, 2-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes East Carolina and Temple face off on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 7-1 in home games. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Amiya Joyner leads the Pirates with 8.4 boards.

The Owls are 5-1 against conference opponents. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 66.2 points per game and is shooting 38.8%.

East Carolina scores 62.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 64.5 Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 39.4% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyner is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Pirates.

Tristen Taylor is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

