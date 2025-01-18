Joshua’s 15 lead Albany past Binghamton 70-65

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Byron Joshua had 15 points in Albany’s 70-65 win over Binghamton on Saturday. Joshua also had…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Byron Joshua had 15 points in Albany’s 70-65 win over Binghamton on Saturday.

Joshua also had five rebounds for the Great Danes (10-10, 2-3 America East Conference). Kheni Briggs shot 4 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Amir Lindsey had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bearcats (9-11, 1-4) were led by Tymu Chenery, who posted 23 points and 11 rebounds. Nehemiah Benson added 10 points, two steals and two blocks for Binghamton. Chris Walker also put up eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

