Joseph’s 14 lead Providence past Georgetown 78-68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bensley Joseph’s 14 points helped Providence defeat Georgetown 78-68 on Saturday.

Joseph added six rebounds for the Friars (10-10, 4-5 Big East Conference). Jayden Pierre scored 14 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jabri Abdur-Rahim shot 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hoyas (13-7, 4-5) were led in scoring by Micah Peavy, who finished with 27 points. Thomas Sorber added 25 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Georgetown. Malik Mack finished with eight points.

Providence led Georgetown at the half, 38-33, with Pierre (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Christ Essandoko’s 3-pointer with 11:44 left in the second half gave Providence the lead for good at 47-45.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Providence visits Seton Hall and Georgetown hosts St. John’s.

