Joseph scores 18 as Providence defeats Butler 84-65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bensley Joseph helped lead Providence over Butler on Wednesday night with 18 points off the bench in an 84-65 victory.

Joseph added five rebounds for the Friars (8-8, 2-3 Big East Conference). Jayden Pierre went 7 of 16 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. went 7 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

The Bulldogs (7-9, 0-5) were led by Pierre Brooks, who posted 17 points. Butler also got 17 points and two steals from Jahmyl Telfort. Patrick McCaffery had 12 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ eighth straight.

Providence took the lead with 5:21 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-29 at halftime, with Ryan Mela racking up eight points. Providence outscored Butler by 11 points over the final half, while Joseph led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Providence hosts Seton Hall and Butler hosts Creighton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

