Joseph scores 16, New Mexico takes down Boise State 84-65

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph’s 16 points helped New Mexico defeat Boise State 84-65 on Friday.

Joseph added nine rebounds for the Lobos (15-4, 7-1 Mountain West Conference). Donovan Dent scored 16 points and added seven assists. Tru Washington finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Tyson Degenhart led the Broncos (13-6, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Javan Buchanan added 14 points and two steals for Boise State. Julian Bowie had nine points and four assists.

New Mexico took the lead with 19:12 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Dent led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 48-21 at the break. New Mexico was outscored by Boise State in the second half by eight points, with Mustapha Amzil scoring a team-high six points after the break.

Up next for New Mexico is a matchup Monday with Fresno State at home. Boise State visits Colorado State on Wednesday.

