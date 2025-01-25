Joseph leads Providence against Georgetown after 20-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (13-6, 4-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-10, 3-5 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (13-6, 4-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-10, 3-5 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Georgetown after Bensley Joseph scored 20 points in Providence’s 75-73 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Friars have gone 8-2 in home games. Providence averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hoyas are 4-4 in Big East play. Georgetown scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Providence averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Hoyas face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Friars. Joseph is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Thomas Sorber is averaging 14.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Hoyas. Micah Peavy is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

