Joseph leads New Mexico against Boise State after 20-point game

Boise State Broncos (13-5, 5-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-4, 6-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Boise State after Nelly Junior Joseph scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 71-70 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos have gone 9-1 at home. New Mexico leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Joseph leads the Lobos with 9.8 rebounds.

The Broncos have gone 5-2 against MWC opponents. Boise State is third in the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 2.1.

New Mexico makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Boise State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than New Mexico allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mustapha Amzil averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Degenhart is averaging 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

