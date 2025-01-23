Jordan, Mississippi State Bulldogs square off against the Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers (10-9, 1-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (10-9, 1-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Deyona Gaston and Auburn visit Jerkaila Jordan and Mississippi State on Thursday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Mississippi State ranks eighth in the SEC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 3.4.

The Tigers have gone 1-5 against SEC opponents. Auburn scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Mississippi State scores 76.9 points, 17.6 more per game than the 59.3 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Mississippi State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eniya Russell is averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jordan is averaging 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

Gaston is scoring 21.4 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

