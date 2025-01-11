Jordan leads Mississippi State against Georgia after 24-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-8, 1-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-8, 1-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Georgia after Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 81-77 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone 7-3 at home. Georgia is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 1-2 against conference opponents. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC allowing 58.2 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

Georgia’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Evans is averaging 5.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jordan is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.