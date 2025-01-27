Jordan Chatman scores 18 to help Florida A&M defeat Jackson State 72-62

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Chatman scored 18 points to guide Florida A&M to a 72-62 victory over Jackson State…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Chatman scored 18 points to guide Florida A&M to a 72-62 victory over Jackson State on Monday night.

Chatman shot 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Rattlers (7-11, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Milton Matthews added 17 points and three steals. Kaleb Washington totaled 16 points and nine rebounds.

Shannon Grant led the way for the Tigers (5-15, 5-2) with 18 points and six rebounds. Jayme Mitchell added 11 points and Daeshun Ruffin pitched in with 10 points, five assists and four steals.

