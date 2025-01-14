Joplin delivers as No. 7 Marquette tops DePaul 85-83 in overtime

CHICAGO (AP) — David Joplin made two of his seven 3-pointers in overtime, and No. 7 Marquette outlasted DePaul for…

CHICAGO (AP) — David Joplin made two of his seven 3-pointers in overtime, and No. 7 Marquette outlasted DePaul for a rugged 85-83 victory on Tuesday night.

Joplin finished with 30 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Kam Jones had 18 points and 11 assists for Marquette (15-2, 6-0 Big East), which earned its sixth consecutive win.

Joplin’s two 3s at the beginning of overtime lifted the Golden Eagles to a 73-67 lead. Two second-chance baskets by Stevie Mitchell made it 77-69 with 1:22 to go.

Chase Ross had 15 points for Marquette, and Ben Gold finished with 14.

CJ Gunn led DePaul with 21 points. Isaiah Rivera added 20, and Conor Enright finished with 11 points and 11 assists.

DePaul (9-9, 0-7) outrebounded Marquette 46-31 and enjoyed a 27-0 advantage in bench points. The Blue Demons fell just short in a bid for the program’s first Big East win since a 66-65 victory over Seton Hall in the conference tournament on March 8, 2023.

Jacob Meyer scored 12 points for DePaul, but he also had a costly turnover in the final seconds of OT.

Marquette trailed 65-61 with 54 seconds left in regulation. But then Jones made a 3-pointer, Enright turned the ball over and Ross made another 3 in the final seconds, putting the Golden Eagles in front.

DePaul rushed the ball up the court and Enright was credited with a tying layup when Gold was called for goaltending on his drive to the basket.

Takeaways

Marquette: It was a disappointing game for the Golden Eagles in many ways, except for the final score.

DePaul: The Blue Demons shot 52% (33 for 64) from the field in an encouraging performance against one of the Big East’s best teams.

Key moment

Joplin missed two foul shots late in overtime, but DePaul was unable to get a shot off before time expired.

Key stat

Marquette went 14 for 24 at the foul line, compared to 5 of 8 for DePaul.

Up next

Marquette hosts Xavier on Saturday. The Golden Eagles beat the Musketeers 72-70 on Dec. 21.

DePaul visits Georgetown on Friday night.

