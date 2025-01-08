Jones, West Georgia Wolves host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4, 1-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (6-7, 0-2 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4, 1-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (6-7, 0-2 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alice Recanati and Eastern Kentucky take on Destiny Jones and West Georgia on Wednesday.

The Wolves are 4-0 on their home court. West Georgia is sixth in the ASUN scoring 68.5 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Colonels are 1-1 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 15.9 assists. Recanati paces the Colonels with 4.5.

West Georgia makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The Wolves and Colonels meet Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydne Tolbert is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Wolves.

Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.