Jones scores 24, Winthrop beats Longwood 95-76

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Paul Jones III scored 24 points as Winthrop beat Longwood 95-76 on Saturday.

Jones shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (12-7, 2-2 Big South Conference). Kelton Talford added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Nick Johnson shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Lancers (13-6, 2-2) were led by Kyrell Luc, who posted 18 points and three steals. Colby Garland added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Longwood. Angelo Brizzi also put up 13 points and two steals.

