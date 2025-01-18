Jones scores 21, American downs Holy Cross 74-65

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Greg Jones had 21 points in American’s 74-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday. Jones had…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Greg Jones had 21 points in American’s 74-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Jones had seven rebounds for the Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League). Elijah Stephens added 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had nine assists. Matt Rogers went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Max Green led the Crusaders (10-9, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and six rebounds. DeAndre Williams added 15 points for Holy Cross. Joe Nugent had eight points and two steals.

American took the lead with 15:43 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 26-20 at halftime, with Stephens racking up seven points. Jones scored 19 points in the second half to help lead American to a nine-point victory.

These two teams both play Wednesday. American hosts Lehigh and Holy Cross hosts Army.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.