Jones scores 16, including buzzer-beating 3, La Salle takes down Saint Bonaventure 83-82 in OT

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Deuce Jones hit the game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining in the overtime and finished with 16 points as La Salle beat Saint Bonaventure 83-82 on Saturday.

Jones banked in a contested 3 to pull out the win.

JOnes was 6 of 11, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and had three steals for the Explorers (9-7, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Demetrius Lilley also scored 16 points and had eight rebounds. Daeshon Shepherd shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Bonnies (14-3, 2-2) were led in scoring by Lajae Jones, who finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Noel Brown added 17 points and eight rebounds for Saint Bonaventure. Melvin Council Jr. finished with 16 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. La Salle hosts Davidson and Saint Bonaventure plays Richmond at home.

