Jones leads Saint Bonaventure against Richmond after 24-point showing

Richmond Spiders (7-10, 2-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-3, 2-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -12.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Richmond after Lajae Jones scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-82 overtime loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bonnies have gone 7-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Spiders are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Saint Bonaventure averages 73.5 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 72.1 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bonnies.

Delonnie Hunt is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

