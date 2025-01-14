Jones leads Saint Bonaventure against Richmond after 24-point game

Richmond Spiders (7-10, 2-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-3, 2-2 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Richmond after Lajae Jones scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-82 overtime loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bonnies have gone 7-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Spiders are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bonnies.

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

