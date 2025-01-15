Jones leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas after 26-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 0-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-5, 2-2 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 0-3 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-5, 2-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts St. Thomas after Taleyah Jones scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 79-69 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-1 in home games. Oral Roberts averages 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Tommies are 0-3 in Summit play. St. Thomas is fifth in the Summit with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 1.9.

Oral Roberts averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 70.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 73.0 Oral Roberts allows.

The Golden Eagles and Tommies square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Robinson is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Amber Scalia averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

