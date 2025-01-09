Jones leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota after 20-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-4, 1-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-9, 1-1 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday,…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-4, 1-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-9, 1-1 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits North Dakota after Taleyah Jones scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-70 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fighting Hawks are 5-2 on their home court.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in conference matchups. Oral Roberts scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

North Dakota averages 62.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 71.4 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 16.7 more points per game (82.8) than North Dakota allows to opponents (66.1).

The Fighting Hawks and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.

Makyra Tramble is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

