Jones leads No. 3 Iowa State against Texas Tech after 23-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State takes on Texas Tech after Curtis Jones scored 23 points in Iowa State’s 82-59 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Red Raiders are 8-1 on their home court. Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 with 17.6 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 5.4.

The Cyclones are 4-0 in Big 12 play. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.1.

Texas Tech makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Iowa State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders.

Jones averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 87.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

