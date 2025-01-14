Jones leads No. 2 Iowa State against No. 9 Kansas after 26-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-1, 5-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-1, 5-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Iowa State plays No. 9 Kansas after Curtis Jones scored 26 points in Iowa State’s 85-84 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones have gone 9-0 in home games. Iowa State is 10-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

The Jayhawks have gone 3-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa State scores 86.2 points, 24.1 more per game than the 62.1 Kansas allows. Kansas averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Iowa State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Jefferson is averaging 12 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cyclones.

Dajuan Harris is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 87.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

