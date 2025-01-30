Jones leads Louisiana against Appalachian State after 20-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-8, 7-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays Appalachian State after Ashlyn Jones scored 20 points in Louisiana’s 70-53 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-2 at home. Appalachian State averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Eleyana Tafisi with 4.9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-4 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Appalachian State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Pericic is averaging 8.4 points for the Mountaineers. Mara Neira is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Erica Lafayette is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 15 points. Jones is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

