Jones leads Denver against UMKC

Denver Pioneers (7-10, 0-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-13, 1-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays UMKC after Jojo Jones scored 30 points in Denver’s 69-61 loss to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Kangaroos are 3-3 on their home court. UMKC gives up 67.4 points and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 0-4 against Summit opponents. Denver has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMKC is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 62.8 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 67.4 UMKC allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Bennett is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Kangaroos.

Jones is averaging 20.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

