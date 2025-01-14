Jones leads Denver against UMKC after 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (7-10, 0-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-13, 1-2 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Denver Pioneers (7-10, 0-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-13, 1-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits UMKC after Jojo Jones scored 30 points in Denver’s 69-61 loss to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Kangaroos are 3-3 in home games. UMKC is the Summit leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elauni Bennett averaging 3.3.

The Pioneers have gone 0-4 against Summit opponents. Denver ranks eighth in the Summit shooting 27.8% from 3-point range.

UMKC’s average of 2.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Denver allows. Denver’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The Kangaroos and Pioneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Bennett is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Kangaroos.

Jones is scoring 20.8 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.