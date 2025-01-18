Jones leads Denver against Oral Roberts after 24-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-11, 0-5 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-11, 0-5 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Oral Roberts after Jojo Jones scored 24 points in Denver’s 73-66 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Pioneers have gone 7-4 at home. Denver is eighth in the Summit scoring 63.0 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Denver’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts scores 17.5 more points per game (82.2) than Denver gives up to opponents (64.7).

The Pioneers and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals.

Makyra Tramble is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.