Jones leads CSU Northridge against CSU Fullerton after 20-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (9-4, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-9, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits CSU Fullerton after Keonte Jones scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 87-52 victory against the La Sierra Golden Eagles.

The Titans are 4-2 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Matadors are 1-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

CSU Fullerton averages 63.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 70.2 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The Titans and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Titans.

Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, four assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

